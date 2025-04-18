Jared’s Substack

Jared’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tom Passin's avatar
Tom Passin
Apr 18

From an engineering point of view, to achieve a stable system, feedback needs to happen with the right phase AND respond to changes much more slowly than the behavior itself changes. Otherwise the system keeps chasing an unstable target and usually goes into very unstable behavior.

Allowing Fed policies to change according to political whims is a near-guarantee for instability, when what's needed is a slowly changing response with the right timing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Alan Nathan's avatar
Alan Nathan
Apr 20

Firing Powell is a one way trip to a nine handle on the 10 year.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jared Bernstein
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture