At the hands of President Trump and his vast army of enablers, “Every day we’re reminded that we live in an era of great-power rivalry. That the rules-based order is fading. That the strong can do what they can, and the weak must suffer what they must…And faced with this logic, there is a strong tendency for countries to go along, get along to accommodate, to avoid trouble, to hope that compliance will buy safety.

Well, it won’t.”

I’m quoting from Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s speech yesterday at Davos, a must read. I’ll get into why I, and apparently, many others, view this speech as so important—actually, I’m not sure that’s the right word…maybe “resonant” is better; I’ll explain the difference below—but Carney’s clear, firm rebuke of Trump’s might-makes-right geopolitics, reminded me of another recent powerful pushback, that of US Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

In fact, Carney was the governor of the Bank of England, the UK’s central bank, and before that he chaired the Canadian central bank. Is there something about being a central banker that gives one the spine to stand up to bullies? Perhaps so. They’re used to independence—the fight to stave off the politicization of monetary policy is Powell’s main motivation—so maybe they’re quicker to fight back, though it took a lot of abuse to get both of them to take the gloves off (a hockey reference of which Carney would approve). The good central bank chairs are team players who manage their committees to optimize the mission. They manage risk and balance tradeoffs for a living. They’re technocrats by nature, which can give one a more objective take of how the pieces of the system fit together.

Throughout Carney’s speech, for example, he spoke in systemic terms, calling it like it was, like it is, and like it will be in everyone keeps taking the knee before Trump. EG, he began by stressing this “emperor has no clothes” point:

The system’s power comes not from its truth, but from everyone’s willingness to perform as if it were true. And its fragility comes from the same source. When even one person stops performing…the illusion begins to crack.

I’ve acutely felt this many times. I complained about the NYT’s recent interview of Trump wherein he lies and they go on to the next question. Hours long press conferences do the same thing. Admin officials immediately called the thus-far state-sanctioned killing of Renee Good justified on the basis of her being a “domestic terrorist.” Contrary to all evidence, diplomats and corporate leaders are endlessly “performing” as if Trump’s actions are consistent with the rule-of-law so as not to antagonize him.

It takes a lot of energy and courage to call out this endless cascade of lies. But every time powerful people and institutions fail to do so, they empower the liars. I suspect this was behind Powell’s decision to cease trying to go about his monetary-policy business without responding to Trump’s provocations. He recognized that at this point, to continue to do so was more harmful to the institution he runs than fighting back.

As the leader of a “middle-power,” globally integrated country, PM Carney wrestled with new challenges posed by globalization. In recent decades, what Dani Rodrik called “hyper-globalization” had come under attack for leaving behind the economic interests of large swaths of workers and disallowing nations to pursue sovereign goals, like financial and environmental regulation.

But Carney argue that globalization, as weaponized by Trump, now poses a new problem:

“…more recently, great powers have begun using economic integration as weapons, tariffs as leverage, financial infrastructure as coercion, supply chains as vulnerabilities to be exploited. You cannot live within the lie of mutual benefit through integration when integration becomes the source of your subordination.

Again, strong words, but a clear and necessary pulling back the phony veil of normalcy shielding a set of actions that are anything but normal.

He goes on to discuss, in what I found to be compelling terms, the need for countries that share values to form coalitions, in part, out of necessity—”if you’re not at the table, you’re on the menu”—but also to exploit the benefits of cooperation vs. conflict. The members of such coalitions will vary depending on their goals. Carney spoke about Canada’s recent trade deal with China, a deal motivated more by pragmatic commerce than values. That’s fine too, though such trade needs to be carefully managed, with eyes-wide-open, as China’s mercantilism is running at full speed these days, so Canada’s decision to put a stiff quota on Chinese EVs is smart.

Turning to Powell, his standing up to Trump’s threat of a criminal indictment (on completely phony charges) has, at least thus far, led to that action backfiring on the administration. Though Bessent, shamefully, continues to attack Powell on Trump’s behalf, a number of Rs broke with Trump on this one, and they’re still living and breathing. Add in the fact that Carney’s speech is being broadly acknowledged and celebrated today and it’s starting to look like standing up to Trump maybe isn’t as fatal as it’s made out to be.

Need I remind you of the end of Hans Christian Anderson story about the emporer’s lack of clothes??

“But he hasn’t got anything on,” a little child said. “Did you ever hear such innocent prattle?” said its father. And one person whispered to another what the child had said, “He hasn’t anything on. A child says he hasn’t anything on.” “But he hasn’t got anything on!” the whole town cried out at last.

That said, I hesitated to call PM Carney’s speech “important,” opting for “resonant.” The question I’m pondering is whether this speech has merely the impact of an oped, wherein a bunch of elites nod heads in agreement and then we all go about out business-as-usual, nothing changes, and the “hegemon” (like Voldemort, Carney never spoke Trump’s name) continues his destruction unabated.

I wrote about a form of this yesterday, arguing that Trump may be near-term unstoppable but the damage he’s creating may be longer-term repairable. A number of commenters and some friends worried that I was wrong about repairable, but I’m not giving up on that.

The question as I see it is not, as some have been framing it, can we rebuild the agencies gutted by DOGE or reverse horrible trends like the one in the figure below. I suspect we can, but it will take years, not unlike a forest growing back after a wildfire. But I could be wrong, in which case, the future will be bleaker than I hope.

Source

The question, instead, is can democracy hold to the point where we can get rid of, through the standard political process, this virus that’s infecting the globe? It’s a very simple proposition: will the U.S. electorate, starting with the midterms, use the established, foundational tools of democracy to start to send these monsters packing? If so, then I believe we can begin to repair the damage, to facilitate the regrowth of the forest.

This is context within which to listen to Powell and Carney. Though it is cast in terms more familiar to monetary policy and global diplomacy, their message couldn’t be simpler. We cannot defeat the evil upon us if we prostrate before it. We must fight back. Win or lose, that’s the only path.

Like the man said:

When even one person stops performing…the illusion begins to crack.

If Carney and Powell, a couple of old, gray-haired white guys who are much more comfortable talking about risk management and interest rates than invading sovereign countries, can stand up to the hegemon, I don’t see why anyone else can’t do so.