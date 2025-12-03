Very rushed this AM (going on the NPR show 1A to talk affordability, which is…um…timely) so a very quick note here about this NY Times article:

President Trump on Tuesday downplayed the cost-of-living pains being felt by Americans, declaring that affordability “doesn’t mean anything to anybody” as his political edge on the economy continues to dissipate. … After ticking off what he claimed were trillions of dollars of investments and other economic accomplishments, Mr. Trump called the issue of affordability a “fake narrative” and “con job” created by Democrats to dupe the public. “They just say the word,” he said. “It doesn’t mean anything to anybody. They just say it — affordability. I inherited the worst inflation in history. There was no affordability. Nobody could afford anything.”

A few days ago, he was on the other side of the issue, writing: “I AM THE AFFORDABILITY PRESIDENT.” And he made the con-job comments at a cabinet meeting when he was sleeping part of the time, so perhaps there’s something internally off here and he’ll flip back by the time you read this.

And, for the record, though the article fails to correct this, he did not inherit the worst inflation in history. The month he took office, Jan ‘25, the yearly inflation rate was the same as the most recent print (Sept): 3%. In April, pre-tariff blitzkrieg, inflation was 2.3%. so inflation went down, then up so far over his term.

Grocery inflation was 1.2% a year ago; now, it’s 2.7%.

In other words, his policies—mostly tariffs, but also deportations and endless, uncertainty-inducing chaos—are pushing the wrong way on affordability. He is the UN-AFFORDABILITY PRESIDENT at a time when polling—and actual votes!— consistently reveal that the cost of living is by far Americans most pressing economic concern.

But what’s cognitively dissonant is that say what you want about the man, and I’ve said a lot, his political instincts have always been much sharper than this. He’s prone to faking it, of course, i.e., playing the populist in crowds while giving his donors fat tax cuts and himself fat crypto scams.

It’s of course true that his dedicated followers will follow him anywhere, and if he says affordability is con job, perhaps they’ll believe him. But I seriously doubt it. They know which way is up when it comes to prices.

As readers know, I’m elbow deep, working with great colleagues, on targeted affordability policy solutions. We’ll hopefully get into that later this AM on the radio. For now, what the heck is going on here? This seems like a massive own-goal kick. We all saw the Nov election results, right? What am I missing here??