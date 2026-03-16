I was just on MS Now talking about the costs of war to American consumers, and would like to briefly elaborate on the points I made.

But first, a disclaimer: what follows makes no reference to geopolitics or strategy, though I do raise a question re what in Keynes’ name these people are talking about re the endgame here. I just want to be clear from the start that consumer costs are but one cost to consider, and, in the case of a just war with clear goals on behalf of the nation, a minor one. But this war isn’t that war.

Honey, the War-Tax Ate My Refund!

NBC News says the following:

Already, U.S. households have received an average federal tax refund of $3,742, according to IRS data as of Feb. 27. That’s about 10.6% higher than the average refund was a year ago.

That suggests an average refund of around $360 over last year’s level. That’s pretty low; folks I know who study this say they expect the average increase to be closer to $500, though the White House says it will be higher (no, I don’t trust them either).

But the average driver buys about 46 gallons of gas a month, or ~550 per year. Right now, gas is ~$0.80 higher than pre-war, on average across the land. (I’m in Palo Alto, CA for another day, where every station is >$5.50!) Should that gas delta stay where it is, that’s $0.80 * 460 gallons (Mar-Dec), which is $368, which is the same amount as the average refund so far.

Now, this is an upper bound for two reasons: the war will likely end sooner the arithmetic above assumes, and refund amounts may be higher. But there’s no question that the Iran-war-tax meaningfully cuts into refunds. That also has negative economic implications through reduced “fiscal impulse,” i.e., less consumer spending due to lower after-tax, including the gas tax, incomes.

For those taking out new mortgages, add another $100 per month ($400K purchase; if we assume 20% downpayment, then $80 more per month), from the fact that the rate has spiked up 40 basis points since the war started.

30-Year Fixed Rate Mortgage (MortgageNewsDaily)

Again, rough numbers which I will work on refining, but the direction of travel is correct: the consumer costs of war will feast on the entrails of your tax refund.

I Do Not Understand What Admin Officials Are Saying About the Endgame for Oil Prices

Among the Trump admin officials who at least admit that our eyes do not deceive us re the costs of war are hitting our wallets, the constant refrain is that after we win, whatever that means, the price of oil and gas will tumble, more than reversing the upswing and enriching us all. Get through this short period of affordability strains, America, and our patience will be rewarded by untold riches.

This is nonsensical. Pre-war, Iran produced about 3.5 million barrels per day, of which they exported about 1.5 m/bpd, mostly to China and often through other shippers due to sanctions. If the war ends and supply conditions quickly return to what they were, the oil price drops back to its pre-war mid-$60s level (WTI). Unfortunately, that’s unlikely—the “quickly” part—because of infrastructure damage, not to mention continued geopolitical risk (e.g., the Houthis don’t always do what they’re told). Also, as I’ve argued recently, the gas price tends to emulated rockets and feathers. It takes the elevator up and the stairs down.

Very simply put, two foundational facts persist: a) the oil price is a global price, a function of global supply and demand, and b) the ending of hostilities does not create new oil supply. It just gets us back, eventually, to the prewar baseline.

Don’t get me wrong: the affordability struggles of many American households will be aided by the gas price and the mortgage rate going back down to where they were before the war, should that occur. But that just gets folks back to an earlier equilibrium in which they were already economically stressed.

All of which will then leave us with the question: what the H-E-double-hockey-sticks was that all about?!