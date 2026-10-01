You can call it populism, or you can observe that one reaction Americans have to the affordability crunch is to want Congress to pass laws that lower prices. Here are two highly interesting, if somewhat flawed, figures from a new WSJ poll on these issues.

They show that majorities, often bipartisan ones, want to see lower healthcare, childcare, and housing costs (the affordability trinity), along with a 10% cap on credit card rates. Majorities favor raising the minimum wage and raising high-end taxes, both on income and “high” earnings re Social Security.

So, what’s flawed about that? It’s just that, as the article admits:

The Journal survey didn’t present the possible negative consequences of these proposals. For example, a cap on credit-card interest rates could prompt finance companies to stop lending to lower-income households that carry balances. New requirements on health insurers to cover drugs or services could raise premiums.

If you ask me “would you like to eat all the ice cream you want and not gain any calories??,” I’m gonna say yes. I’m not sure how much we learn about people’s policy preferences from offering policies that engender tradeoffs and downsides without raising those downsides. But I still think the findings are of some interest and they raise at least two questions, one political, one economic.

Politically, what do we mean by populism? You’d want a political scientist for that one, but in this case, it’s described as a policy set that favors “consumers or average citizens over the established powers, such as the wealthy, health insurers or other corporations.” The credit card companies, to state the obvious, will fight tooth and nail to prevent a rate cap. Drug companies and the rest of the healthcare industrial complex will do the same if you go after their profits (or patents).

Economically, what are the missing tradeoffs, in addition to those mentioned above re credit denial (and loss of goodies like airfare miles) and higher premiums? Here are a few: in the housing space, policy needs to be more nuanced than blocking investors from buying properties. “Yes” for many individual homes in competitive markets where cash-flush investors will always outbid regular folks; “no” for investor-funded “build-to-rent” structures that are adding many necessary mid-level rental units. When you cap childcare costs, you risk sending a negative price signal to the supply side, potentially waving-off entrepreneurs considering getting into the biz.

But that’s not the end of the economic story, as per writings by Neale M, Bharat R, and Isabella Weber. It’s all about policy design. If we make Medicare a “public option” for many more people—another favored policy in the poll—that should put downward pressure on premiums (Michigan senate candidate El-Sayed is very strong on this). If we temporarily cap childcare costs and offset the cap with provider subsidies (essentially the same as the gov’t helping to pay for it, for which we have programs in place, albeit grossly underfunded) or better yet, aggressively support the buildout of centers—that’s right: use tax incentives to build childcare centers, not data centers!—while the temporary cap is in place, that could work!

Readers know my fiscal concerns these days, so I’m not blithely waving hands here re spending more on these populist wants. I’m all in with the poll respondents on raising high-end taxes. To be clear, we can’t get all the revenue we need from just the top, but that’s not only the right place to start, it’s the most popular place. The wise fiscal analyst Michael Linden often makes this point, one confirmed by these polling results: raising high-end taxes is by far the most popular idea out there to get on a more sustainable fiscal path while offsetting the cost of an affordability agenda (note that this implies doing better than “budget neutral”—it means raising revs to both support new spending and lower future deficits).

It should not escape anyone that doing so runs smack into the populist definition of “consumers or average citizens over the established powers.” Such powers, through their purchase of wide swaths of politicians, are highly successful and blocking these popular measures. This is one reason I’m excited about a crop of younger pols—Mamdani and El-Sayed to name two—who appear to understand the power of bucking established power (yes, Bernie’s been there forever). And, as I’ll elevate in future posts, they’re not alone. In my visits to Capitol Hill, I’m increasingly encountering incumbents making good noises in this space. True, you hear more such sounds around elections, but let’s see where this goes, especially if voters and policy advocates keep up the pressures (ftr, re the majority support for higher minimum wages—the federal level is still stuck at $7.25!—CAP has a great piece coming out soon, which I’ll feature here).

Finally, note the two populist ideas that polled badly: publicly-run grocery stores and Trump’s dumb bribery checks. I have nothing to say about the latter, other than the people seem to increasingly get that Trump’s basically washed up and not worthy of their attention (which, to be clear, doesn’t preclude a lot more Trumpian damage). But the grocery result surprised and pleased me, as it revealed (perhaps—I may be overinterpreting) a nuanced understanding of a central economic insight.

Childcare, healthcare, and housing are all—if not market failures—problematic markets with incomplete functionality. Healthcare is the biggest mess, with virtually zero transparency or price signaling; childcare is structurally flawed: the young families that need it the most often lack the resources to pay for decent quality; any developer will tell you that building affordable housing doesn’t pencil out. But grocery stores are low margin businesses with generally clear market signals, large, functional supply chains, etc. (yes, some upstream production is insufficiently competitive, e.g., meat production). It doesn’t make sense, nor is it fair, for an NYC bodega with a 1% margin to compete with a subsidized grocer across the street.

Bottom line, I doubt most people are any more or less “populist” than they’ve ever been, versus just increasingly fed up with life’s unaffordability re their basic needs and wants. In crafting the political agenda to respond to these bipartisan majorities, it doesn’t make sense to ignore economic tradeoffs. But neither does it make sense to be blocked by them.