Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dominique B's avatar
Dominique B
Oct 1

It's funny how what you call "populist" is plain policies here, up North, in Canada! Affordable healthcare and day care. Add to it long pregnancy leaves and better worker protection, to name a few.

Reply
Share
5 replies by Jared Bernstein and others
Aurelia D's avatar
Aurelia D
Oct 1

It's funny -- these top priorities are the very ones that Democrats/Liberals/Socialists (or as Trump likes to call us, radical left-wing crazies) have supported forever. But now that Republicans/MAGA, (and, OK some radical right-wing crazies as well) agree with us, it needs to be rebranded as Populism.

Just so, you know, they don't have to admit we were right all along....

Reply
Share
23 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jared Bernstein · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture