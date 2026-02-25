The thing about the State of the Union address is that you tend to learn very little—in Trump’s case, nothing—about the actual state of the union. Should you, unlike me, have the fortitude to watch much of it, you learn about the (what I sincerely hope is late-stage) state of political theater, the degree of partisanship (as high as ever), and…pretty sure that’s it.

So, what is the state of the union?

It’s not great.

For one, we live in a complex, challenging world, wherein geopolitics, climate change, inequality, technological threats and opportunities, require functional, rationale political leadership. In my lifetime, we’ve never been further from that.

For another, even while the overall economy trundles along at a decent clip, aggregate spending continues apace, unemployment is relatively low, and real wages are up (around 1%/yr), majorities feel quite deep economic insecurity. They’re particularly worried about their paychecks not going far enough when it comes to basic needs, such as housing, health care, child care, groceries, electricity costs, all of which fall under the affordability rubric.

Layoffs are low, at least for now, though so is hiring. In fact, by my calculations, given how low hiring is right now, the unemployment rate should be a couple of points higher than it is. But low layoffs, and even more so, low labor supply—a function of anti-immigration policy and our aging workforce—have thus far prevented that. Still, especially for younger workers, including newly-minted college grads, the job market is not welcoming. And that’s all before AI’s labor-market impacts can be discerned.

The bad news is that Trump and Rs have nothing to offer in this space, as the president showed last night. The good news is that he and his party are increasingly unpopular. Trump’s underwater in double digits on the economy, tariffs, inflation, and affordability writ large. He can lie all he wants, as he did last night, but when it comes to prices, people know which way is up.

That’s where we are.

But where are we headed?

Again, we must assess macro vs. micro, i.e., the overall economy vs. how folks at the middle-on-down are doing. The great Josh Bivens goes deep in a new paper, arguing that rather than a demand shock leading to a near-term recession, the Trump agenda will raise nearer-term inequality and slow longer-term growth:

While this agenda has heightened the risk of recession in coming years, the greatest future damage will come from slowing growth in the economy’s supply side and raising inequality. Trump’s economic policies will cause incomes and wages for typical families to grow more slowly, and this will lead to a less affordable life for many.

One things we should, at this point, be pretty sure about is that Trumpian chaos, uncertainty, threats of war, shocks to folks everyday lives from gov’t overreach, like that of ICE, will continue as long as he’s in office. Bivens asks all the right questions in this regard:

Most importantly, the radical uncertainty and chaotic implementation of Trump policies—particularly the trade policies—seem almost designed to freeze new business investment. Who would set up a new manufacturing facility if they had no idea what the competitive landscape of the sector was going to look like in coming years? Will tariffs protect domestic production? Will tariffs make imported inputs into the factory more expensive? Will protective tariffs vanish overnight when a foreign government meets the president’s demands of the day? Will future profits be reduced because the Trump administration arbitrarily demands ownership stakes in companies? Business investment is by far the most volatile component of aggregate demand, and it is the one that generally leads to recessions. It seems highly plausible that the Trump administration’s policies could cause business investment to seize up and slow growth.

That’s of course totally plausible. But American business, at least bigger firms, have proven to be quite resilient to the crazy, figuring out ways to re-route imports around the worst tariffs, and offering golden statues to the leader himself in exchange for exemptions. It is entirely possible, which Josh admits, that the overall economy keeps growing at current rates, juiced in the near term by fiscal bumps from the big, bad tax bill.

Where I think Josh is on very solid ground, however, is in regard to growing inequality, the K-shaped economy, the different outcomes for different income groups. Such data are harder to access re recent trends, but this chart from Josh gives the gist. Under unequal growth scenarios, middle-class (real) incomes grow more slowly than average incomes, which are pulled up by the faster growth at the top. Had the middle grown at the average rate, they’d be thousands of real dollars better off, which would make a big difference, affordability wise.

This next slide shows how wage inequality is playing out in recent months. Typically, in tight labor markets, as you see in the figure (low and high wage growth, from the Atlanta Fed’s series), lower wages grow faster than high wages. That’s one of the main benefits of full employment labor markets; they boost the bargaining clout of the lowest-paid workers. But at the end of the figure, even as unemployment is still pretty low (4.3%), there’s been a flip, and high-paid workers are now outpacing lower-paid workers. It’s not huge, and these are noisy data, but it is indicative of K-shaped dynamics (it also is telling us that 4.3% probably is above the full-employment unemp rate, something of which the Fed should take notice).

This is the key point about the state of the union, econ version. Middle and lower income people are surviving, they’re not getting laid off or evicted as in downturns. Their real pay, including in the figure above, is ahead of inflation. But they’re falling behind those at the top and they know it. They’re not cashing in on the stock market, and AI is far more of a threat to them and their kids than an exciting new technology. The need gov’t policy to help them afford the key basics ticked off above, and not only do they have zero chance of getting that from this admin, but the tariffs are making their lives more expensive.

For most Americans facing these conditions, Trump’s two hours of bloviation is a meaningless distraction. They know very well how they’re faring in his economy, but they heard nothing last night to suggest that the President has even the slightest understanding of what they’re going through.