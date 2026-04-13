Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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John H's avatar
John H
7h

Iran's leaders will put up with as much suffering in their country as is required. We have elections in November. The TACO truck will arrive before Iran folds.

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Richard McGahey's avatar
Richard McGahey
7h

Well, at least somebody understands this—quote from the NYT: Iran’s top negotiator and the speaker of its Parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, separately warned American consumers: “Soon you’ll be nostalgic for $4–$5 gas.”

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