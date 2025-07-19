Jared’s Substack

Jared’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jerry Caprio's avatar
Jerry Caprio
4h

Excellent note, as usual. Just one quibble: you seem to suggest that the sharp increase in tariff revenue tells us something about who is paying, and specifically that exporters are not eating the increase. However, suppose that tariffs rise from 0 to 10%. Even if exporters lowered prices by 10%, so that the consumer did not pay any of it, there would be a reduction in profits by exporters and a rise in tariff revenue in the US.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Jared Bernstein and others
Goodman Peter's avatar
Goodman Peter
4h

As prices climb and the market ebbs will the 74M Trump voters “dump T” or blame the Dems, or DEI or the Chinese, unless the D take back the House in 26 there will be no election in 28 …

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jared Bernstein
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture