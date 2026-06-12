Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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Daniel Luria's avatar
Daniel Luria
5h

Might be worth running the CPI without fuel. Wonder in the nominal wage slowdown is about sectoral composition of recent job growth…

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Joe Miltimore's avatar
Joe Miltimore
5h

Typical families respond to inflation by taking on additional debt or second jobs to maintain spending levels. There are signs that debt service is becoming a problem. The inflation we’re experiencing could trigger interest rate increases, which will cause even more problems with debt service. We’ve had fifty years of fiscal policies that benefit the wealthy at the expense of all others (lower income tax rates, lower capital gains tax rates, higher exemptions from inheritance taxes). We’ve had 40+ years of rulings from the Supreme Court that tip the balance of bargaining power to employers. The middle and working classes have been stretched to the point where modest inflation and modest interest rates (6% mortgage rates are not that high on a historical basis) cause meaningful problems. Now, we have moderate inflation and moderate interest rates and we’re about to have major problems.

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