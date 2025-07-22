Jared’s Substack

Jared’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Theodora30's avatar
Theodora30
2hEdited

Interesting post. But I seriously doubt that this is a big tent issue because the overwhelming majority of people in the Republican Party hate the poor and people with brown skin. Their heretical, twisted prosperity gospel literally teaches them that if you are in God’s favor you will not be poor. If you are poor you are by definition not approved of by God because you are not a good person who deserves a decent life.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dismantling Our Greed Economy's avatar
Dismantling Our Greed Economy
39mEdited

One place where we could save about 1% of GDP, or over $1000 per person on average every year, is if America directly negotiated the price of prescription drugs. The creative destruction would be eliminating pharmacy benefit managers and the Group Purchasing Organizations that the FTC calls "rebate aggregators." So the hit to labor would be infinitesimal and the bang for the buck of saying: "You're fired!!", would be astronomical. Trump campaigned on eliminating the middlemen for prescription drugs so it is one of the possible things that could pass Congress. Sarah Kliff from Vox wrote long ago that the way to lower healthcare prices is to lower prices.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jared Bernstein
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture