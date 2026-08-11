Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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Susan Borden's avatar
Susan Borden
7h

Broken record department I know.... Applaud your treatment of fragility as a private balance-sheet, Minsky-style phenomenon (AI financing, private credit, wealth-effect reversal risk). but I still don't understand why you import household-budget logic onto a currency-issuing sovereign's deficit and then route today's rate moves through that logic rather than through the more obviously correct culprits you name yourself — the Iran-war inflation premium and Fed credibility under Warsh. It's not the deficit/GDP ratio that matters, it's that deficit-financed demand that doesn't add much real capacity risks adding to price pressure. But that's a functional-finance objection (spending vs. real resource slack), not a "the bond market will punish us" objection. We are SO close!!!

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Ben Leet's avatar
Ben Leet
1h

I'm puzzled by the logic that AI will greatly increase productivity, and consequentially society as a whole. Perhaps I'm more ignorant than puzzled. The "great new paper" looks interesting. One of its reference articles is "Davidson, Tom. 2021. “Could Advanced AI Drive Explosive Economic Growth?”

A relevant question. It could drive explosive electrical power growth.

The financial "tail" appears to be wagging the economic "dog". This would indicate an obvious fragility to the economy. And over the past decades this "tail" has not translated its benefit into wide-spread prosperity. We have Profits without Prosperity, the title of William Lazonick's article on stock buybacks. We have unprecedented growth of the ratio between "household net worth" to "disposable income", now at 781% compared to an average of 520% for 50 years between 1950 and 2000. I see this as $60 trillion of unnecessary wealth and a financially deprived majority. While wealth has exploded, wages have not moved an inch.

I'd be interested to hear you evaluate the proposal to redirect the profits from AI into a sovereign wealth fund, such as Bernie Sanders and others have proposed. It sounds like another name for a National Investment Authority.

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