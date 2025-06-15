Jared’s Substack

User's avatar
Mason Frichette's avatar
Mason Frichette
4h

"ICE was just told to add a carve out for undocumented workers in hotels, restaurants, ag workers."

If Trump had a functioning brain and knew anything about governing, he would have understood that from the start. The fact that someone had to tell him that just shows how unfit he is hold office -- any office.

Trump's deportation policies are rooted in his bigotry and that of his followers, but the driving force behind deportation is almost certainly Stephen Miller, a man in competition for the worst human being ever. (There is so much competition and in the US many of the "favorites" are in the Trump administration.)

I can't believe that Miller wants any carve outs for any immigrants. His hatred is too great and too obvious. He is the person, apparently, who told Trump that the SCOTUS had voted 9-0 in his favor, when, in fact, it was 9-0 against him. So, it remains to be seen what actual effects this will have on deportations. Trump is obviously disengaged and poorly informed, things he shares with many of those who elected him. Will Miller, Homan, and Eva Braun, er, I mean Kristi Noem, actually stop going after immigrants in those groups? Who knows? I don't trust anything that comes out of this den of liars.

There was a ridiculous widespread belief that Trump would only deport "criminals," by which most people probably thought that meant people who were undocumented and who had been convicted of serious crimes. American voters are gullible. What they didn't realize was that when a person crosses the US-Mexico border, Trump, et al. immediately consider them criminals. I've heard numerous Republicans say exactly that. So, the Trump targets then were on the backs of every single undocumented immigrant, especially those from Mexico and Central America. Trump and his gang of thugs haven't even limited their deportations to the undocumented. They've gone after and deported people with legal status, as well as citizens. Whenever there have been efforts to "purge" the US of Hispanics or Latinos, there have been American citizens deported.

Joseph Zeigler's avatar
Joseph Zeigler
2h

This is what happens when political theater crashes into economic reality. Trump didn’t “soften”—he zigzagged to protect his own flank. If you're going to run a xenophobic campaign while owning a hotel empire and courting Midwest union votes, you can’t afford to simultaneously choke the labor supply and block a steel deal the workers want.

The ICE carve-out isn’t compassion—it’s capitalism calling collect. And the flip on Nippon Steel? That’s just another retreat wrapped in nationalist bluster. The playbook hasn’t changed: inflict damage, watch the poll numbers, retreat just enough to keep the engine running.

What’s wild is how brazenly transactional it all is. Deport millions—but not the busboys. Wage a trade war—but not if it tanks the S&P. Slash social programs—but maybe not before the election.

And yet—despite the chaos, the backpedals, the blatant grift—too many folks still treat this like politics as usual, as if we’re just debating policy around the edges. We’re not. We’re watching an authoritarian movement search for an economic floor it can stand on without collapsing. That’s not a negotiation. That’s a warning.

Resistance isn’t futile. But complacency? That might be.

You may like my stack, Burnt Ground. JosephZeigler.substack.com

