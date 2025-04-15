Jared’s Substack

Jared’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Skybo's avatar
Skybo
Apr 15

Kudos and thanks to @JaredB for this post, chock full of good tidbits.

Big YES from the field on impact of tariffs on small biz’s. I work with a variety of small biz, and many in situations similar to those described in The Daily piece. Nearly all with SBA loans put up houses as collateral. Not all may be as tough as Beth Benike, who sounds like she’ll go O-US to solve her problem. Whew.

Also thought the manufacturing graph was just awesome!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Julian Bene's avatar
Julian Bene
Apr 15

Re the price inflation point in the last footnote. It still amazes me that it was impossible to get lower-income working folks to appreciate that their incomes went up by more than prices. They're almost certainly going to pay for that discontent dearly now as the job market craters and inflation soars.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jared Bernstein
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture