Jared’s Substack

Jared’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jason Christian's avatar
Jason Christian
20m

How big a deal is the shock to the urea market, to US producers in particular?

Not what the rural politeconomy of Kansas thought it was getting?

Reply
Share
pmsrw3's avatar
pmsrw3
35m

"The Trump admin says they have no plans to tap the SPR, but I’m skeptical of their claim."

I am not skeptical. I will never be skeptical of any claim that the Trump administration doesn't have plans.

Now, if they had claimed to have a well-thought-out plan to bring gas prices down, I would be skeptical, whether or not they claimed tapping the SPR was an element of that plan.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jared Bernstein · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture