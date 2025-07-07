Jared’s Substack

Jared’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Essmeier's avatar
Essmeier
4h

"As Robert Frost might have put it: Two roads diverged in a yellow wood. I took neither, and the economy suffered."

I recently saw it rephrased as "Two paths diverged in a yellow wood. America chose the psychopath."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
M Randall's avatar
M Randall
3h

Tariffs will never settle down under Trump. He thrives on the attention that uncertainty brings.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jared Bernstein
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture