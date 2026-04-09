Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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Margie Reinitz's avatar
Margie Reinitz
6h

Oh,the damage is long term and done! Project 2025 is made to kill democratic rights of the indentured servants and they are allowing it to be done to them by the criminal US regime.

Roll guillotine! We need to tear this government down and rebuild EVERYTHING because we have allowed the greedy and hateful into power. Let it get uncomfortable; I am waiting for the rest of the country to figure out what many decent people saw decades ago for the need to make the UD government work for its citizens, not us to support Oligarchs and senators.

Wake up, America!

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Jenny2025's avatar
Jenny2025
6h

Oops it didn’t hold.

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