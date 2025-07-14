Jared’s Substack

I think your observation of a flat real PCE YTD has been read by retailers that consumers are loath to accept price increases (this isn't post-covid w/ stimulus checks, soaring wages, and high savings), so retailers will wait on passing on tariff costs until the tariffed goods work their way through inventory and actually reach the stores. These are a small part of CPI weights, but they will be noticed by consumers, who will be incredulous of the headline inflation rate.

How does a US automaker profit when they already pay double the price for steel as the global average, and that's before an extra 25% tariff? How do they produce when China doles out rare earth like a lame sloth? How long until construction employment follows falling construction spending and falling house prices? In other words, more layoffs are coming. Probably not enough to push UER up much, but it will be enough to push investment and consumption down.

Your claim that a sizable percentage of Trump supporters don’t share his 19th political and economic views doesn’t explain why anti-immigrant, anti-globalist ( Brexit) and pro-authoritarian sentiments are sweeping the world today. These regressive views have been held for decades by many U.S.voters, but until recently those views were hidden within the dominant platforms of the two parties. By fleeing the democratic party in droves and destroying the ‘RINO’ republican party, the ‘purity’ of their retro populism and the size of their numbers could suddenly be seen. I agree that tech ceo’s and wall street free-marketers don’t buy into his tariffs, but they may constitute only a minority of Trump voters.

