Jared’s Substack

Jared’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paul Olmsted's avatar
Paul Olmsted
12h

I’m not sure if it’s Thing 1 or Thing 2

but concentrating the military command into a coordinated attack on American cities and purging said military of any dissenting voices ,

sounds ominous to me.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jared Bernstein
Goodman Peter's avatar
Goodman Peter
11h

We're less than a year into the reign of Trump with a compliant Congress and SCOTUS, the 26 elections are a turning point, first , if they occur, an Executive Order cancelling elections, or troops at polling stations, at what point is the nation, and the billionaire class, ready to take action? invoke the 25th Amendment? Would a stock market crash end Trump or allow him to declare himself tyrant in charge? Scary? You bet!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jared Bernstein
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture