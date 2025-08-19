Jared’s Substack

Jared’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gary Fissel's avatar
Gary Fissel
2h

Stagflation, here we come.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Marc Jahr's avatar
Marc Jahr
26m

What will cuts in Medicaid and Medicare do to health care employment, a key driver of employment growth?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jared Bernstein
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture