Jared’s Substack

Jared’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Christian Saether's avatar
Christian Saether
Apr 30

Have the folks compiling this critical information been affected by the mindless “doge” budget cuts?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
David E Lewis's avatar
David E Lewis
Apr 30Edited

The number of small businesses that had already been struggling with the Canada and Mexico tariffs, which will not be coming down soon.

From the FT: "The tariff rebate in the EO allows carmakers that assemble their vehicles in the US to reclaim up to 3.75 per cent (for 2025)... It will drop to 2.5 per cent from May 1 2026 and be phased out completely on April 30 2027."

**tariffs are here to stay 👀 https://www.ft.com/content/3177101b-a6dc-4c7d-96ca-15b11356e8d8?shareType=nongift

And now small and mid sized businesses dependent on China for production will be slammed.

The US economy is pretty leveraged.

https://www.ft.com/content/ae8277b7-f8fb-4262-811d-ed8f3d9c70fe?shareType=nongift

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jared Bernstein
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture