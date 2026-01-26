Jared’s Substack

Jared’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathleen Weber's avatar
Kathleen Weber
3h

Let's all decide not to live within the lie. If Trump can rename cabinet positions, so can we. The Department of Homeland Security is now the Department of Domestic Warfare. After all, he told us, "The enemy is within."

Reply
Share
Daniel Luria's avatar
Daniel Luria
2h

The only downside to limiting Chinese EVs is that it induces them to send their priciest ones. We actually want their lower-end models that compete with polluting used cars more than with new ones.

Reply
Share
1 reply
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jared Bernstein · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture