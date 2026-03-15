Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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J. David Cox's avatar
J. David Cox
4h

People vote with their dollars but the evil associated with a corrupt system has a way of eroding souls and diminishing humanity. And, as corrupt as America is, it is currently at it's worst and still descending into the depths of evil. Bottom line: Y'all may be keeping your 401Ks and buying crap but the world hates you and you hate yourselves, That's gonna show up in every aspect of 'Merican society. And I think it already is......

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John McKitterick's avatar
John McKitterick
4h

The AI boom is dependent on continuing supplies of advanced silicon chips. Making those chips is dependent on a continuing supply of helium. A large fraction of the world's supply of helium goes through the Straits of Hormuz. So maybe AI isn't going to provide an impetus to the economy.

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