David John Urban
I've been a little worried that democrats are fighting the last battle. Sure MAGA was able to weaponize the pandemic spike in inflation against democrats to win in 24 election. But my opinion is that if not inflation MAGA would have just found something else to club democrats with (trans). At least MAGA waited until after the pandemic inflation spike to pounce. Democrats, as Trump took office decided to make the argument that Donald Trump won the election by promising to lower prices on day one and tariffs will bring inflation. Tariffs may bring inflation but could it also not result in a global slow down. Tariffs raise prices on imports and in many cases these imports have no domestic suppliers or serve as necessary components for domestic manufacturers. This raises prices if demand stays steady. But consumers could just decide not to buy the more expensive stuff, (Donny 2 dolls). In that case slow growth and job loss has begger impact than inflation.

Dismantling Our Greed Economy
Bernstein's analysis is great about the numbers except for one guesstimate number he left out. We likely will see over a million or more undocumented workers leave the U.S. this year. Loss of undocumented workers and their families will likely increase inflation, lower GDP, and likely improve wage growth. But will it increase or decrease measured unemployment? Thoughts Dr. Bernstein?

1 reply by Jared Bernstein
