With sharp reduction in China tariffs, Trump is trying to get back the economy he inherited.
He might pull it off, but why go there in the first place?
  
Immigrants, health care, the role of the $ in manufacturing job losses.
A bit of time in the health care system is a timely reminder of the critical role immigrants play in our workforce.
  
Our Gold-Plated Buddhist-in-Chief Urges Americans to Desire Less
They get the graft, we get the shaft.
  
In the cage match between Trump and the U.S. economy, the economy is winning...for now.
The US economy is holding up a lot better than the President. But pain, if not recession, is likely coming.
  
April Jobs: A Few Weak Spots but Trumpian Chaos Has Yet to Reach the Job Market
Employers are clearly still in wait-and-see mode.
  
Hitting vulnerable families from all sides, and then telling them to be less materialistic.
Many consumers buy cheap things because that's what they can afford.
  
April 2025

GDP Falls in '25Q1: Report reveals both real risks and underlying strength.
Prices and imports spike, but so does investment. Punchline: there's still time to fix this, Mr. President. But you need to quickly mend your ways.
  
Is the era of bad vibes/good data coming to an end?
I suspect so.
  
Weekly Wrap: Do Slumping Home Sales & Bad Sentiment Portend an Economic Slowdown?
And a book recommendation on attention to which attention must be paid.
  
Donald, what have you done?!
First quarter GDP is looking alarmingly flat, and way down from where it was.
  
Could Trump Really Break America?
Lasting damage has been done. But this is far from over.
  
Allow me to bring to your attention...
David Autor makes much sense; how today's hard/soft data gap is different; student debt: the bigger picture.
  
