Jared’s Substack
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
With sharp reduction in China tariffs, Trump is trying to get back the economy he inherited.
He might pull it off, but why go there in the first place?
10 hrs ago
•
Jared Bernstein
59
Share this post
Jared’s Substack
With sharp reduction in China tariffs, Trump is trying to get back the economy he inherited.
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
19
Immigrants, health care, the role of the $ in manufacturing job losses.
A bit of time in the health care system is a timely reminder of the critical role immigrants play in our workforce.
May 11
•
Jared Bernstein
60
Share this post
Jared’s Substack
Immigrants, health care, the role of the $ in manufacturing job losses.
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
26
Our Gold-Plated Buddhist-in-Chief Urges Americans to Desire Less
They get the graft, we get the shaft.
May 6
•
Jared Bernstein
80
Share this post
Jared’s Substack
Our Gold-Plated Buddhist-in-Chief Urges Americans to Desire Less
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
23
In the cage match between Trump and the U.S. economy, the economy is winning...for now.
The US economy is holding up a lot better than the President. But pain, if not recession, is likely coming.
May 4
•
Jared Bernstein
86
Share this post
Jared’s Substack
In the cage match between Trump and the U.S. economy, the economy is winning...for now.
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
23
April Jobs: A Few Weak Spots but Trumpian Chaos Has Yet to Reach the Job Market
Employers are clearly still in wait-and-see mode.
May 2
•
Jared Bernstein
36
Share this post
Jared’s Substack
April Jobs: A Few Weak Spots but Trumpian Chaos Has Yet to Reach the Job Market
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
9
Hitting vulnerable families from all sides, and then telling them to be less materialistic.
Many consumers buy cheap things because that's what they can afford.
May 1
•
Jared Bernstein
76
Share this post
Jared’s Substack
Hitting vulnerable families from all sides, and then telling them to be less materialistic.
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
12
April 2025
GDP Falls in '25Q1: Report reveals both real risks and underlying strength.
Prices and imports spike, but so does investment. Punchline: there's still time to fix this, Mr. President. But you need to quickly mend your ways.
Apr 30
•
Jared Bernstein
55
Share this post
Jared’s Substack
GDP Falls in '25Q1: Report reveals both real risks and underlying strength.
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
8
Is the era of bad vibes/good data coming to an end?
I suspect so.
Apr 29
•
Jared Bernstein
62
Share this post
Jared’s Substack
Is the era of bad vibes/good data coming to an end?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
6
Weekly Wrap: Do Slumping Home Sales & Bad Sentiment Portend an Economic Slowdown?
And a book recommendation on attention to which attention must be paid.
Apr 27
•
Jared Bernstein
57
Share this post
Jared’s Substack
Weekly Wrap: Do Slumping Home Sales & Bad Sentiment Portend an Economic Slowdown?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
14
Donald, what have you done?!
First quarter GDP is looking alarmingly flat, and way down from where it was.
Apr 25
•
Jared Bernstein
93
Share this post
Jared’s Substack
Donald, what have you done?!
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
16
Could Trump Really Break America?
Lasting damage has been done. But this is far from over.
Apr 23
•
Jared Bernstein
72
Share this post
Jared’s Substack
Could Trump Really Break America?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
15
Allow me to bring to your attention...
David Autor makes much sense; how today's hard/soft data gap is different; student debt: the bigger picture.
Apr 21
•
Jared Bernstein
57
Share this post
Jared’s Substack
Allow me to bring to your attention...
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
15
© 2025 Jared Bernstein
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts